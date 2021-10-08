In the News: Tommies Take Center Stage

St. Thomas men's and women's hockey teams were featured in an article by Minnesota Hockey Magazine as they make their transition from D-III to D-I athletics.



From the article: But a new era has dawned for St. Thomas, which now faces the reality of playing the role of David in a world of Goliaths at the Division I level beginning with the 2021-22 sports season. With the puck having already dropped on both the Tommies men’s and women’s hockey seasons, it’s a role the school, the players and its fans have already embraced.