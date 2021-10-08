In the News: Trump granted hip-hop manager clemency but left him in prison, lawyers claim

Law professor Mark Osler comments for The Washington Post on the power of presidents to grant clemency, particularly as it relates to pardons made by President Trump in his last few days in office.



From the article: Mark Osler, a professor of law at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota who has argued for changes to the presidential clemency process, said that the argument “presents a fascinating question that hasn’t been addressed in modern times.”



“They’ve got a good point, which is that the Constitution does not set out a method to the granting of clemency,” Osler said. While in other cases, presidents, including Trump, signed pardon warrants, “there’s no statute or constitutional provision that requires that.”