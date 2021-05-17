Pope Francis has appointed Sr. Mary Haddad, RSM, a member of the St. Thomas Board of Trustees, to membership in the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. This Vatican office focuses on health care, immigration, charitable works and climate change to promote the well-being and flourishing of the human family worldwide. Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson is prefect of the dicastery and has led since the creation of this new office in 2017.

Dicastery members are selected from the different regions of the world and represent various fields of expertise. As a dicastery member, Sr. Mary, who is CHA president and chief executive officer, will represent Catholic health care in the United States.