St. Thomas Playful Learning Lab students collaborated with the PBS "SciGirls" shows on an episode titled "Code Concert" where they worked with deaf girls and musicians to code a concert for deaf audiences. The episode recently won a Gracie Award as reported by Twin Cities PBS.
From the article: SciGirls Britanee, Estrella and Saabiriinn, eighth graders at the Metro Deaf School in St. Paul, Minnesota, collaborate with musicians and coders from the University of St. Thomas to create a concert for Deaf and hearing audiences. The SciGirls are Deaf and Hard of Hearing and use American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate.
In the News: Twin Cities PBS Receives a Gracie Award for SciGirls 'Code Concert'
