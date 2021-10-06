In the News: Twin Cities PBS Receives a Gracie Award for SciGirls 'Code Concert'

St. Thomas Playful Learning Lab students collaborated with the PBS "SciGirls" shows on an episode titled "Code Concert" where they worked with deaf girls and musicians to code a concert for deaf audiences. The episode recently won a Gracie Award as reported by Twin Cities PBS.



From the article: SciGirls Britanee, Estrella and Saabiriinn, eighth graders at the Metro Deaf School in St. Paul, Minnesota, collaborate with musicians and coders from the University of St. Thomas to create a concert for Deaf and hearing audiences. The SciGirls are Deaf and Hard of Hearing and use American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate.