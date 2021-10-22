In the News: 'What has changed?' Judge comments on broader police reform during resentencing of Mohamed Noor

Law professor Mark Osler comments for KSTP News on former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor's recent resentencing.



From the article: “The rule in Minnesota is that two-thirds of that time is in prison and the last one third is on supervised release, provided there's good behavior in prison, which there is here,” said Mark Osler, the Robert and Marion Short Distinguished Chair in Law at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. “That means that his sentence effectively is going to be 38 months in prison with 19 months in the community. […] There is that 19 months of supervised release and so it's not that he's going to be able to just do whatever he wants.”