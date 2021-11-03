In the News: Why do Minnesotans remember the Halloween Blizzard of 1991 so vividly? Memory expert weighs in

Psychology professor Greg Robinson-Riegler was interviewed by KARE 11 News on the Great Halloween Blizzard of '91 and why so many Minnesotans still remember that event today.



From the article: It's like a perfect storm for memory. Every factor that creates a strong memory was present.



It was on Halloween. Kids were trick-or-treating the night it was occurring. It was in October and it was so much. All of those things make it really distinctive.



And then just the retelling of the story over and over again. When you think about a memory or an event and repeat it and rehearse it, that makes it even stronger.