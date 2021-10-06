In the News: Why information exposed by the Facebook whistleblower matters

Ethics and business law professor Katherina Pattit shares her expertise with Kare 11 News on social media and business ethics as it relates to Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.



From the article: "It's a hugely courageous act," said Katherina Pattit, a University of St. Thomas professor who has spent years studying how social media intersects with, and influences, business law and ethics.



Pattit says there is well-established research into the addictive nature of social media and the role it can play on emotions, but she says the whistleblower report takes our understanding of the issue a step further.