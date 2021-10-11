In the News: WiFi Networks – Shifting from Providing a Service to Improving Student Experience

Interim Associate Director of Network and IT Operations Daniel J. Strojny wrote an article for CIO Applications on how the wireless network at St. Thomas as evolved over time to fit the needs of students.



From the article: Today, nearly 10,000 wireless devices connect to more than 1,300 access points at St. Thomas each day, and the environment can't grow fast enough. As students bring more and more wireless devices to campus, the appetite for bandwidth and reliable connectivity is all be insatiable. From laptops to smart phones, tablets, gaming devices, digital assistants, media players, and smart TVs, the number of devices using wireless on campus has exploded, and students expect everything to work flawlessly.