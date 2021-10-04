In the News: With governor’s race on horizon, future of pardons uncertain in Wisconsin

Law professor Mark Osler comments for Wisconsin Public Radio on the nonexistent partisan divide when it comes to clemency, and how that relates to the current clemency situation in Wisconsin.



From the article: But the difference between Evers and Walker on pardons shouldn't be considered a split between a Democratic governor and a Republican one. There typically isn't a partisan split over the value of pardons, said Mark Osler, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, and an expert on clemency.



"Not in the sense that blue states do more clemency than red states," Osler said. "If anything, it's the other way around."