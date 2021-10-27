In the News: Yarn, amber, swimsuits? Weird things you might not find at stores as supply chain issues continue

Operations and supply chain management professor Kyle Goldschmidt spoke with KARE 11 News about the shortages in certain goods as a result of the pandemic. From the article: A new U.S. Census survey found 45% of businesses are experiencing delays.

But Goldschmidt says some of it is avoidable.



"Companies and specifically small businesses, if they source locally, produce locally, they're less likely to be impacted," said the professor.



Heading into the holidays, Goldschmidt says your favorite things likely won't be in short supply. That's because retailers anticipated the demand and over-ordered products.