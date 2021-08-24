In the News: Yohuru Williams to Appear Aug. 29 on CNN

Yohuru Williams, PhD, founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative and history professor, will appear on CNN on Sunday, Aug. 29, in the documentary "The Price of Freedom."
Exploring gun violence in America and the history of the National Rifle Association (NRA), the film will premiere at 8 p.m. C.T. and will be followed by a roundtable discussion anchored by CNN's Chris Cuomo.
Interviews with Williams, along with former President Bill Clinton, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO); former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ); NRA board member and former NRA President David Keene; a journalist, and several activists and survivors are featured in the film, which previously premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in June.