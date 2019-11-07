Congratulations to students Grant Pederson, Rabia Sheikh, and Dominique Stewart, who make up the 2019-20 cohort of Interreligious Research Fellows (IRF). Sponsored by the Jay Phillips Center for Interfaith Learning, and in collaboration with the Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program, the IRF program is a yearlong opportunity for St. Thomas students to receive funding to design and implement an academically rigorous, closely mentored research project that examines and engages the encounter between, among, and/or within religious communities and people with various religious identities, including secular, nonreligious, and spiritual worldviews and ways of life. Read more about this cohort’s interreligious research projects and read more about the program. Consider applying for next year’s cohort!

Grant Pederson Rabia Sheikh Dominique Stewart