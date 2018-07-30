Mark A. Zesbaugh, CEO of Security Life Insurance Company of America, is the 2018 recipient of the Monsignor James Lavin Award. This award honors an alumnus/alumna of St. Thomas for outstanding contributions and service to the University of St. Thomas Alumni Association, its programs and services

For 15 years, Zesbaugh served on the St. Thomas Board of Trustees, doing indispensable work to advance the university and being a model of alumni and trustee involvement, including serving in a leadership role for the most recent branding task force. He has engaged with fellow alumni at numerous events, as a volunteer and as an enthusiastic Tommie Travel participant. He has contributed greatly to the increase in scholarship aid for students and to the development and success of Tommie Give Day. He also was given the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2015.

“He is the quintessential servant-leader,” said Pat Ryan, chair of the St. Thomas Board of Trustees. “He quietly goes along and does what he needs to do.”

Zesbaugh graduated from St. Thomas with a degree in accounting, launching him into a fast-climbing career that saw him named CEO of Allianz Life at 37. Zesbaugh is currently president of Twin Cities-based Entrepreneurial 180, LLC.