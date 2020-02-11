Jerry Organ has been named the inaugural Bakken Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. Organ is a founding member of the St. Thomas Law faculty.

“Jerry has earned a reputation as a gifted classroom teacher who cares deeply about his students. He is one of our finest teachers and consistently receives glowing student evaluations,” law school Dean Robert Vischer said at Organ’s investiture ceremony on Feb. 6. “Jerry has become a national leader on research into issues associated with the culture of law school and the formation of professional identity. I’ve seen him speak many times at academic conferences, and he attracts an enthusiastic following. His research is both data and mission driven. He brings a big mind for numbers and a big heart together in ways not often seen in the academy.”

The Bakken professorship was named for Earl Bakken, the founder of Medtronic. It is intended to support the work of the Holloran Center for Ethical Leadership in the Professions at St. Thomas Law, for which Organ serves as co-director.