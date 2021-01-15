Dr. Yohuru Williams, Distinguished University Chair and Professor of History and Founding Director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, will speak at 2 p.m. CT Sunday, Jan. 17, about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the context of justice today.

The event is part of the Justice Sunday Service Around the Clock, which takes place from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. It is expected to be a compelling tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. King and the historic engagement of volunteers throughout and beyond 400 years.

Coordinated by the Advisory Committee on Faith and Justice for the 400 Years of African American History Commission, it will feature interfaith clergy from Minneapolis-St. Paul throughout the broadcast.

Actor Ernie Hudson will serve as the emcee, inviting the virtual participation of a diverse and distinguished lineup of civic, patriotic, historical, educational, artistic, religious, economic, and other organizational representatives from throughout the United States. Each segment of the broadcast will recognize and offer examples of Honor, Faith, Music, Action and Inspiration to encourage 92 acts of service to salute what would have been Dr. King’s age.

Please watch here: www.400yaahc.gov