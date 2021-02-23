President Julie Sullivan shared the following in an email with students, faculty and staff.

Please join me at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, for our annual State of the University address. At this community-wide gathering on Zoom, I will be presenting some key highlights of our new and exciting, five-year strategic plan, St. Thomas 2025.

Last Thursday, the St. Thomas Board of Trustees approved our plan that will guide our work over the next five years. They expressed a great deal of excitement about the opportunities ahead and the impact St. Thomas can have on addressing society’s challenges. I hope as you read through this plan, you will share their excitement for our future. I know I certainly do!

I want to thank members of the St. Thomas community who weighed in during our community input process, and give a special recognition to Dr. Ed Clark, Vice President, Innovation and Technology Services (ITS) and Dr. Katherina Pattit, Associate Professor of Ethics and Business Law, who led our strategic planning effort. This plan was created with broad input from the community, input that will help make the implementation of this plan a true university-wide effort.

Join me on Thursday to learn more about how St. Thomas can embrace new opportunities and promote our differentiating strengths in the next few years. Come with your excitement and your questions. I am looking forward to sharing more about how we can expand our mission more boldly and more broadly.

See you on Thursday!