Keanu Daley was voted by students, staff and faculty as the winner of the 2020 Tommie Award.

Daley, a senior earning a triple major in actuarial science, statistics and theology and a minor in mathematics, has been involved at St. Thomas in a variety of ways, including serving as an international orientation leader, a Diversity Activities Board (DAB) intern and his involvement and leadership in a number of clubs, including the African Nations Student Association (ANSA), Black Empowerment Student Alliance (BESA), Chi Alpha and Cru.

Dr. Kimberly Vrudny, professor and nominator for Daley, described him in her letter as a student who is “intellectually curious…socially engaged…and a born leader…[who] embodies the University’s mission to educate morally responsible leaders who think critically, act wisely, and work skillfully to advance the common good.”

Dominique Stewart, friend and nominator, shared what Keanu has meant to him as a friend and fellow international student at St. Thomas: “The first person I met was Keanu Daley; he was my international orientation leader. I continued building my friendship with Keanu as the first couple weeks progressed. This made me more comfortable being away from home. Keanu exemplifies all the qualities of an ideal Tommie, through his leadership, scholarship and campus involvement.”

Jordy Chavez-Estrada, friend and nominator, shared, “Keanu has been an integral person to the advancement of the common good through his humble actions. He is easily one of the few who does not have selfish intentions when taking up leadership positions and is clear on his mission to help students thrive.”

Keanu was chosen from a field of three finalists. The other two were Logan Monahan and Danielle Wong.

With the exception of 1945 and 1946, the Tommie Award has been presented annually since 1931 to a St. Thomas senior. The award recognizes achievements in scholarship, leadership and campus involvement, and represents the highest ideals of the university. Past recipients can be viewed on the Tommie Award website.

The Tommie Award is sponsored by the Division of Student Affairs.