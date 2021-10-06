Law Alumni Receive Honors, Take on Leadership Roles

Several St. Thomas School of Law graduates have recently been recognized with local and national awards, and one has been elected to lead as president of their professional organization. Congratulations to the following alumni:

Emily Gullickson ’13 J.D.

Emily Gullickson ’13 J.D.

2021 Leader of the Year, Arizona Capitol Times

Emily Gullickson has been named among Arizona’s Leaders of the Year for 2021. The award recognizes individuals and organizations who have contributed to the growth of the state and find ways to improve the quality of life of Arizona’s citizens.

Gullickson is the chief executive officer and founder of A for Arizona. She is also the president and founder of Great Leaders, Strong Schools.

Laura Hammargren ’08 J.D. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)

Laura Hammargren ’08 J.D.

2021 Benchmark Litigation 40 & Under Hot List

Laura Hammargren has once again been named to Benchmark Litigation’s 40 & Under Hotlist for 2021. She was also recognized in 2020. The Hot List recognizes promising and emerging talent in the litigation community. Hammargren is assistant general counsel and director of litigation for 3M.

Casey Matthiesen ’20 J.D. (Robins Kaplan LLP)

Casey Matthiesen ’20 J.D.

2021-22 President, Minnesota American Indian Bar Association

Casey Matthiesen, an associate attorney at Robins Kaplan LLP, has been elected president of the Minnesota American Indian Bar Association (MAIBA). Matthiesen is an enrolled member of the Yankton Sioux Tribe in South Dakota.

MAIBA is a nonprofit organization with the mission of promoting unity, cooperation and the interchange of ideas among persons associated with Indian law; promoting the education of the public in regard to the legal issues affecting Indian people and tribal governments; and promoting justice and the effective legal representation of all Indian people.

Jules Porter ’18 J.D./MBA (Joseph Lavigne/University of St. Thomas)

Jules Porter ’18 J.D./MBA

2021 Diversity and Inclusion Award, Minnesota Lawyer

Winner, Meda 2021 Million Dollar Challenge

Jules Porter has been recognized with a 2021 Minnesota Lawyer Diversity & Inclusion Award. The annual awards honor groups and individuals who have made a significant impact with respect to diversity and inclusion on the greater community or within their organizations.

Porter is the founder and president of Seraph 7 Studios LLC, a video game company that designs games that build empathy and showcase equity. In September, it was announced that the company was one of five winners of the fourth annual Meda Million Dollar Challenge, the largest BIPOC entrepreneurial competition in the country. Porter’s company will receive a $200,000 prize, in addition to business development services, access to capital and corporate and governmental market support.

Sherry Roberg-Perez ’05 (Robins Kaplan LLP)

Sherry Roberg-Perez ’05

2021 Women Worth Watching in Leadership, Profiles in Diversity Journal

Sherry Roberg-Perez has been recognized by the Profiles in Diversity Journal among the 2021 Women Worth Watching in Leadership. The award is given to women across the globe who are making a difference in their workplaces and communities.

Roberg-Perez is a partner at Robins Kaplan LLP and co-chair of the firm’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

Jesse Sater ’09, ’12 J.D. (Minnesota Lawyer)

Jesse Sater ’09, ’12 J.D.

2021 Up and Coming Attorney, Minnesota Lawyer