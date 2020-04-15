The University of St. Thomas School of Law has received $25,000 from AccessLex Institute for its Law Student Emergency Fund. The non-profit recently announced it would donate $5 million to law schools across the country ($25,000 per school) for them to provide direct resources to law students who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Beyond the concerns around adapting to online learning, completion of hands-on legal clinics, and the potential for delays in the bar exam, this crisis has exacerbated financial pressures on law students,” the company said in their announcement about the fund. “In many cases, to a level that can jeopardize the continuation of their studies.”

The donation from AccessLex will provide the initial funding for St. Thomas Law’s student emergency fund, established to help students who are experiencing financial hardship during the pandemic to cover basic needs such as rent, medication, transportation, utilities and food.

“We know many of our students, like others nationwide, are facing financial challenges right now,” Dean Robert Vischer said. “That is why we are so grateful for this gift from AccessLex, and those we’ve received from other generous donors. The funds will provide hope for our law school community during this time of disruption and uncertainty.”

To contribute to the emergency fund, please visit the law school’s website. Select Law Student Emergency Fund in the ‘choose your designation’ drop down menu before submitting an online gift.

St. Thomas Law students who would like to submit a request for funding should reference the email they received from Dean Vischer or visit OneStThomas.

AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the company’s mission since 1983. AccessLex Institute has offices in West Chester, PA, and Washington, D.C., with a team of accredited financial education counselors based throughout the United States. Learn more at AccessLex.org.