St. Thomas photographer Liam Doyle accompanied students and faculty taking part in the 2019 fall semester of College of Arts and Sciences’ SOLV Global in Rome.
Doyle captured what life is like for students on St. Thomas’ Bernardi Campus and throughout Rome during a transformational study abroad experience, bringing back some of their stories in the following 20 images.
Students walk together back to the Bernardi campus building in Rome, Italy after class on October 14, 2019. (Students pictured: Krista Maruska, Chris Stenzel, Cora Heinzen, Lindsay Bayerkohler)
Students walk together to class from the Bernardi campus building in Rome, Italy with St. Peter’s Basilica visible in the background. on October 16, 2019. (Students pictured: Lauren Degn, Isabelle Spooner)
Students in the University of St. Thomas’ College of Arts and Sciences study abroad program in Rome, Italy, go on a tour of the San Clemente Basilica, guided by St. Thomas alumnus Father Austin Dominic Litke, O.P., on Oct. 15, 2019. (Student pictured: Krista Maruska)
Students stay engaged in English professor Salvatore “Sal” Pane’s Travel Writing class in Rome, Italy on October 16, 2019. (Student pictured: Owen Borelli)
Students in the University of St. Thomas’ College of Arts and Sciences study abroad program in Rome, Italy, go on a guided tour of Decugnano dei Barbi, a vineyard and winery, during a weekend group excursion on Oct. 20, 2019. (Student pictured: Lauren Trempe)
Chemistry students in the University of St. Thomas’ College of Arts and Sciences study abroad program in Rome, Italy, test the pH of both soil and wine for fun, following their tour of Decugnano dei Barbi, a vineyard and winery, during a weekend group excursion on Oct. 20, 2019.
Students in the University of St. Thomas’ College of Arts and Sciences study abroad program in Rome, Italy go on a tour of the Colosseum on October 18, 2019.
Students in the University of St. Thomas’ College of Arts and Sciences study abroad program in Rome, Italy pose for photos while on a tour of the Colosseum on October 18, 2019. (Students pictured: Sophie Zwak, Cora Heinzen, Jackie Squires-Sperling, Lindsay Bayerkohler, Maria Laundrie, Chris Stenzel)
Students in the University of St. Thomas’ College of Arts and Sciences study abroad program in Rome, Italy, spend a morning exploring the remote Italian hill town of Orvieto during a weekend group excursion on Oct. 20, 2019. (Students pictured: Krista Maruska, Isabelle Spooner)
Tourists gather around the Trevi Fountain at night in Rome, Italy on October 16, 2019.
Students in the University of St. Thomas’ College of Arts and Sciences study abroad program in Rome, Italy, go on a guided tour of Decugnano dei Barbi, a vineyard and winery, during a weekend group excursion on Oct. 20, 2019.
Students in the University of St. Thomas’ College of Arts and Sciences study abroad program in Rome, Italy go on a walking tour of the Roman Forum and other ancient Roman ruins neighboring the Colosseum on October 18, 2019.
Students take a selfie before the start of Chemistry professor William “Bill” H Ojala’s Organic Chemistry lab class on the Sapienza University of Rome campus in Rome, Italy on October 16, 2019. (Students pictured: Katy Dong, Lauren Degn, Allie Mooney)
Student Maria Laundrie tosses a coin in the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy on October 18, 2019.
Students in the University of St. Thomas’ College of Arts and Sciences study abroad program in Rome, Italy, spend a morning exploring the remote Italian hill town of Orvieto during a weekend group excursion on Oct. 20, 2019. (Student pictured: Quinn Garrison)
Student Madi Olson reads a book outside before Theology class at the Lay Centre in Rome, Italy on October 15, 2019.
Thanos Zyngas, director of the University of St. Thomas’ campus in Rome, Italy, stands for a portrait outside of the Bernardi campus building on October 17, 2019.
