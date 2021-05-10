Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like. Check out some of these images from St. Thomas photographers during the month of April 2021.

Father Chris Collins, incoming vice president for mission, leads Holy Thursday Mass in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students walk through the upper quad past “spring” spelled out in balloons. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Kierstin Anderson-Glass pitches the ball during the University of St. Thomas women’s softball team’s game against Bethany Lutheran College. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students walk across campus on a rainy spring day. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students get their bikes tuned up by workers with the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota during an event hosted by the Office of Sustainability Initiatives. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Habiger Latino Scholars mingle at a dinner with President Julie Sullivan in Sitzmann Hall. Jamie Tjornehoj/University of St. Thomas The statue of John Ireland is dressed in a T-shirt and an umbrella hat during the Spring into Spring event hosted by Student Affairs. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Student members of the Aristotle Fund hold a team meeting in McNeely Hall. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Delta Epsilon Sigma (DES) holds its induction ceremony at the Iversen Center for Faith amphitheater. Jamie Tjornehoj/University of St. Thomas A banner hangs outside of Murray-Herrick Campus Center in celebration of Sustainability Week. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Korbyn Perpich receives the COVID-19 vaccine in the McCarthy Gym. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas A pharmacist fills vaccine doses during a vaccination clinic on the St. Paul campus in McCarthy Gym. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Rico Blasi is given his own University of St. Thomas hockey jersey by Vice President and Director of Athletics Phil Esten during a press conference in the James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall on April 6, 2021, in St. Paul. Blasi will become the University’s first Division I hockey coach. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Peggy Jerabek, left, with Student Diversity and Inclusion Services, hands out hoodies to seniors during Grad Fest. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Law professor Gregory Sisk teaches during his Professional Responsibility course in the School of Law building. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Junior Lizzy Sabel studies on the steps of the O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library on a sunny spring day. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas