Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like. Check out some of these images from St. Thomas photographers during the month of August 2020.

Mechanical engineering majors Elise Rodich, left, and MiKyla Harjamaki, right, assemble boxes for the Playful Learning Lab’s PLAYground virtual learning program. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas The walkway toward the lower quad, the John Ireland statue and the Arches on a beautiful summer afternoon. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Catherine Grant, greenhouse manager in the Biology Department and co-founder of the Pollinator Path, looks over some of the plant gardens she grew on south campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Laura Martino, a junior, helps check out customers of the Tommie Shop in the Anderson Student Center. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas New banners on the St. Paul campus show Tommie wearing a mask and promoting social distancing. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students pledge an oath during the School of Law’s new student orientation program in the Schulze Grand Atrium in Minneapolis. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Artwork by Kelly Kruse was recently placed on the walls in the Iversen Center for Faith. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Electrical engineering student Timothy Nkemba studies calculus while wearing a mask in the O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas People walk across campus in front of the O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library on a beautiful summer day. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Tommie North Residence Hall nears completion. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Student Alexis Johnson works at the circulation desk in the O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library while wearing a mask. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas The O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library Great Hall, also known as the Harry Potter room, is quiet prior to the start of fall semester. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Campus Ministry office manager Kate Salvatore and Campus Life employees tour the meditation space in the Iversen Center for Faith. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas