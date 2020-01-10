Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like and what it feels like to a Tommie. Check out some of the amazing images from St. Thomas photographers during the month of December 2019.

Lucas Manke, a University of St. Thomas senior and Air Force ROTC member, sits for a portrait in the St. Paul campus on Dec. 5, 2019. Manke was photographed for a newsroom story after being recognized as the Army ROTC’s top cadet in the country. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas Donne Unite performs during the University of St. Thomas’ annual Christmas concert at Orchestra Hall. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas All St. Thomas music ensemble groups perform together during the University of St. Thomas’ annual Christmas concert at Orchestra Hall. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas A student bowls during a concrete bowling competition between St. Thomas Civil Engineering students and students from other colleges in McCarthy Gym. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Members of the St. Thomas String Ensemble perform in the Anderson Student Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas The St. Thomas women’s basketball team cheers together before a game against Augsburg College. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas Public Safety Lt. Reggie Wright works during the holiday season as a professional Santa Claus throughout the Twin Cities. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Undergraduate mechanical engineering students participate in the School of Engineering’s fall machine design challenge. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas Senior offensive tackle Elijah Rice just concluded an excellent football career and was named to the elite national CoSIDA Academic All-America team. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Brett Gravelle chases the puck during a game against Aurora University. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas The Alumni Christmas Choir Concert in St. Mary’s Chapel. Jamie Tjornehoj/University of St. Thomas The nativity scene atop The Arches sits among the glow of holiday lights. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas The lower quad glows during the nighttime. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas The Iverson Center for Faith is taking shape. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas