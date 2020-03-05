Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like and what it feels like to a Tommie. Check out some of the amazing images from St. Thomas photographers during the month of February 2020.

Corie Barry, CEO of Best Buy, and President Julie Sullivan in conversation in the Anderson Student Center. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas The annual Hunger Banquet event hosted in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall. Shukrani Nangwala/University of St. Thomas The St. Thomas women’s hockey team celebrates a goal against St. Catherine University. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas A University of St. Thomas shuttle bus on a snowy day. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Engineering graduate student Ismail Akharas works with his virtual reality project in the STELAR Virtual Reality Lab. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas The Anderson Student Center on a sunny winter day. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan congratulates School of Law Professor Jerry Organ during his investiture ceremony. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Engineering students Meheret Tadesse ’20, Henry Martinson ’19 and Charles Lundquist ’19 pose with the tactile diagram scanner technology they helped to develop. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students talk in the podcast studio located in O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library. Shukrani Nangwala/University of St. Thomas Markings remain from a historic blessing of the foundation of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Tommie gets a checkup from Dr. Marilee Votel-Kvaal during the grand opening of the new Center for Well-Being. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Madonna McDermott, executive director of the Center for Well-Being, cuts a ribbon along with President Julie Sullivan and other administrators, staff, faculty and supporters during the grand opening of the new Center for Well-Being. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Lucas Manke cheers for his teammates during the men’s and women’s MIAC swimming and diving championship at the University of Minnesota Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Engineering students John Cullinan, Alex Doerr, Michael Foss and Savannah Johnson sit in reclined chairs to watch a video while on a tour of the 3M Innovation Center. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas The Women in Business Club at the Spring Activities Fair in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Justice Alan Page speaks in the Thornton Auditorium during a Dean’s Forum hosted by the School of Education. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Rachel Rinehart, MBA, founder of Moody’s Ice Cream, hands out samples of her product during the St. Thomas Business Plan Competition. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Spring School of Engineering Design Clinic team members Charles Anderson, Ebenezer Dadson, Andrew Elliott, Tony Pham pose for a group photo in the Facilities and Design Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Construction work continues on the Iversen Center for Faith. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas