Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like. Check out some of these images from St. Thomas photographers during the month of February 2021.

Students wait in line to pick up orders from the bookstore in Murray-Herrick Campus Center. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas A Tommie ambassador guides a family through campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Deja Copeland, a senior and president of the Black Empowerment Student Alliance (BESA), leads a virtual BESA meeting remotely from the Anderson Student Center. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Evan Teynor leaps over hurdles during an indoor track meet in the field house. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas The women’s basketball team socially distances from the bench during a game in Schoenecker Arena. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Sophomore Ian Smith works in the main atrium of the Anderson Student Center. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students walk out of the Arches on a cold winter day. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas 2021 Tommie Award winner Pascale Kunda poses for a portrait outside of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Maija Almich fires a shot on goal during the University of St. Thomas women’s hockey team game against the College of Saint Benedict at the St. Thomas Ice Arena. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas First-year students Sam Lang, left, and Alivia Riemenapp tackle schoolwork in the Anderson Student Center. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students walk across Sabo Plaza on south campus. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students in professor Chong Xu’s electrical engineering class work with their partners virtually during the lab portion of class. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas