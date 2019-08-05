Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like and what it feels like to a Tommie. Below are images from the month of July 2019.

Professor Matthew George teaches a graduate level conducting class. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas) Organ pipes covered in plastic in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas during renovations. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Orientation leaders pose for a group photo in the Anderson Student Center. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) New custom interior decal-wrapped walls in the Admissions Office. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas) Music Professor Leigh Ann Garner instructs her graduate Kodály class. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas) A Tommie paw print leads the way to the Admissions Office. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Graduate music students participate in a World Music class. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas) A view of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas during renovations and work on the Iversen Center for Faith. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Professional volunteer coach Mark Vancleave mentors ThreeSixty Journalism students. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas) Speakers and panelists speak to attendees of an event to celebrate the launch of the Business Ethics Resource Center (BERC), at the Walker Art Center. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas) Construction crews work in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas during renovations. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Tommie poses for photos in the studio. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Dougherty Family College student Rose Xiong, left, sits with her supervisor Jessi Cooper, right, at the 3M headquarters, the place of Xiong’s internship. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas) Aerial drone photos of the Iversen Center for Faith and residence halls construction projects on north campus. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)