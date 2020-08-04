Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like. Check out some of these images from St. Thomas photographers during the month of July 2020.

Tommie North Residence Hall nears completion on north campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas A classroom in Murray-Herrick Campus Center is set up for social distancing with space between seats. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Professor Kyle Zimmer teaches an environmental studies class in Owens Science Hall. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas A couple getting married on campus walks across the quad. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas The Iversen Center for Faith is complete with the exception of some finishing touches. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Social distancing signage encourages safety and distancing in Owens Science Hall. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Schulze Innovation Scholar Dylan Dierking founded Foodski, a Jet Ski food delivery business based in White Bear Lake. Dierking takes orders for deliveries from customers ordering food from area restaurants and delivers them to homes and boats around the lake on his Jet Ski. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas The University of St. Thomas sign at the corner of Cretin and Summit avenues on a beautiful summer night. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas A bee gathers pollen from a flower in the Stewardship Garden. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Social distancing signage directs one-way traffic flow in Owens Science Hall. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Catering Services Director Molly Boyne serves a customer from behind a clear protective barrier in Summit Marketplace in the Anderson Student Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Even Tommie wears a mask on campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas The Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex is pictured under glowing pink skies. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Senior mechanical engineering major Timara Williams sports a mask on campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students play football while social distancing in O’Shaughnessy Stadium. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas St. Thomas student Ulyses Perez volunteers through the Center for the Common Good at Pillsbury United Communities in south Minneapolis. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas The Murray J. Harpole Legacy Fountain on John P. Monahan Plaza on a beautiful summer night. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas