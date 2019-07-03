Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like and what it feels like to a Tommie. Below are images from the month of June 2019.

Students Sarah Benoy, Shukrani Nangwala and Mackenzie Stahl talk on the river bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Orthopedic surgeon and University of St. Thomas alumnus Nicholas Weiss ’92 sits for a portrait holding a knee replacement model in the Twin Cities Orthopedics office in Stillwater. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas) St. Mary’s Chapel sits empty on a summer day. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Tim Marx, president and CEO of Catholic Charities, and President Julie Sullivan during an affiliation agreement signing between the University of St. Thomas and Catholic Charities. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks to camp attendees during the Kirk Cousins Football Camp at Palmer Field in O’Shaughnessy Stadium. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Athletes compete in relay races during the Special Olympics Minnesota, which was hosted on the University of St. Thomas campus. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas) Allison Kaplan, Editor in Chief of Twin Cities Business Magazine, interviews Chris Plantan, founder of Russell And Hazel, during a recording of the podcast, By All Means. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas) An athlete competes in the shot put during the Special Olympics Minnesota, which was hosted on the University of St. Thomas campus. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas) Students Shukrani Nangwala, Sarah Benoy and Mackenzie Stahl walk in Shadow Falls Park. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Members of the St. Thomas Football team during a marketing photoshoot. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Tree flowers blossom nearby the Arches. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)