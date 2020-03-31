The look and feel of life on the St. Thomas campuses changed quite a bit during March. St. Thomas photographers were on hand to document the month in these amazing images.
Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like and what it feels like to a Tommie. Check out some of the amazing images from St. Thomas photographers during the month of March 2020.
A student walks through the Schulze Grand Atrium in the School of Law building as shadows from windows create a pattern on the floor. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Catholic Studies graduate students gather for a dinner in Sitzmann Hall. Shukrani Nangwala/University of St. Thomas
The annual Africa Night Gala hosted in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall was the final event before gatherings were canceled on campus. Shukrani Nangwala/University of St. Thomas
Registered Nurse Katy Steigauf disinfects an exam room at the Center for Well-Being. Critical staff remain on campus to serve a small number of students still residing in on-campus housing. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
A solitary student works on a laptop at the Anderson Student Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
T’s at the Anderson Student Center after classes moved online. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
The wedding of Anthony (Tony) Eicher ’12 and Annie Dupslaff ’10 at the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas in St. Paul on March 17, 2020. The couple chose to get married at St. Thomas with only Annie’s parents in attendance after their original plans were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
The wedding of Anthony (Tony) Eicher ’12 and Annie Dupslaff ’10 at the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas in St. Paul on March 17, 2020. The couple chose to get married at St. Thomas with only Annie’s parents in attendance after their original plans were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Engineering Professor Dr. Katherine Acton prepares online learning lessons in the STELAR Media Studio. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Music Professor Vanessa Cornett-Murtada teaches a virtual piano class in Loras Hall. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas.
Dining Services staff members hand out perishable food in Scooter’s to students and staff amid the campus shutdown. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
The University of St. Thomas sign in front of the Anderson Student Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
The annual Africa Night Gala hosted in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall was the final event before gatherings were canceled on campus. Shukrani Nangwala/University of St. Thomas
A sign says “God Help Us” in a John R. Roach Center for the Liberal Arts window on the St. Paul campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Golden hour sunlight streaks down a walkway next to the Anderson Student Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
A drone view of O’Shaughnessy Stadium and Palmer Field and the St. Paul campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Theresa Ricke-Kiely, director of the Center for the Common Good, volunteers during meal service at Catholic Charities’ Dorothy Day Center in St. Paul. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Gaye Adams Massey, chief executive officer of the YWCA St. Paul, was the keynote speaker at the March First Friday. Jamie Tjornehoj/University of St. Thomas
A World War I memorial statue at Hidden Falls Park at sunset near the St. Paul campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Leave a Reply