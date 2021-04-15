Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like. Check out some of these images from St. Thomas photographers during the month of March 2021.

Roommates Katie Stambrosky, left, and Leanna Frisbie work together while enjoying the mild weather from the stands of O’Shaughnessy Stadium. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students work in groups during professor Sarah Feiner’s geology lab in O’Shaughnessy Science Hall. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas The statue of Archbishop John Ireland wears a St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Brynne Rolland drives to the basket during a women’s basketball game against Gustavus Adolphus College on March 3, 2021, in Schoenecker Arena in St. Paul. The Tommies won the game by a final score of 77-64. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas First-year student Noah Becker, a member of Undergraduate Student Government (USG), participates in a virtual USG senate meeting in the Anderson Student Center. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students walk through the Arches after a snowfall. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Professor Adam Korak, right, and Ben Nichols, left, help adjust the barbell rack as student Estee Frantz demonstrates the use of motion capture technology. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students Roman Adhikari and Ayan Ahmed work to organize and fill bags of food items in Opus Hall where Tommie Shelf expanded its efforts to the Minneapolis campus. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Francesco Scarchilli prays for friend Emily Kane (visiting campus) while offering free prayers as part of a Peer Ministry program in the Anderson Student Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas The Anderson Student Center glows at dusk. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Co-founders Morgan Ronsen, middle, and Payton Filipiak, right, at Tommie’s Closet, a student-led clothing exchange, created by Ashoka changemaker students. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Dr. Jennifer Holte speaks to her engineering students about empathic design and how to improve the functions of manual wheelchairs. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas John Paul Bean (psychology) and Katy Shimp (Spanish and Catholic studies) study in the O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students work in Jeni McDermott’s geology lab in O’Shaughnessy Science Hall. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Anders Nelson pushes toward the net on March 6, 2021, at Schoenecker Arena in St. Paul, where the University of St. Thomas men’s basketball team defeated Bethel with a final score of 84-66. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas