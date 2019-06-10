Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like and what it feels like to a Tommie. Below are images from the month of May 2019.



The interior of Ireland Hall, prior to its summer renovation. Guests participate in an evening prayer during the Ramadan Iftar dinner celebration, hosted by the Muslim Student Association and the Saudi Student Club in the James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall in the Anderson Student Center on May 8, 2019. Students in ENGL 315, Topics in Professional Writing, present their grant proposals to their class community partners from Pillsbury in the Anderson Student Center on May 8, 2019. Students try on different props for the photo booth during the DFC Grad Fest in the atrium of Schulze Hall on May 9, 2019. Students enjoy a sunny day on the lower quad, as seen on May 15, 2019, on the St. Paul campus. Alvin Abraham hugs Kathy Dougherty during a Dougherty Family College reception for faculty, staff, students and donors in honor of the first graduating class in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall on May 16, 2019, in St. Paul. Dean Rob Vischer speaks during the 2019 School of Law commencement ceremony at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis on May 18, 2019. Graduating seniors March Through the Arches the day before their graduation on May 24, 2019, in St. Paul. Graduates celebrate as confetti falls around them during the 2019 undergraduate commencement ceremony in the O’Shaughnessy Stadium on May 25, 2019, in St. Paul. Students await the calling of their names during the 2019 graduate commencement ceremony in O’Shaughnessy Stadium on May 25, 2019, in St. Paul. A student celebrates during the 2019 graduate commencement ceremony in O’Shaughnessy Stadium on May 25, 2019, in St. Paul.