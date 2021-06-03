Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like. Check out some of these images from St. Thomas photographers during the month of May 2021.

Student volunteers clean up garbage from the Mississippi River banks during The BIG Event volunteer day facilitated by the Center for the Common Good. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students pass by the blossoming trees in front of the Arches on the St. Paul campus during a spring afternoon. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Ethan Lynch, student and recipient of the Geology Department’s Brownstein Scholarship, works in a geology lab. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students play beanbag toss on the upper quad during a sunny spring afternoon. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas International first-year students take a selfie together prior to the annual March Through the Arches. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students walk through campus during Tommie Fest. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas A student laughs while hugging a family member during the School of Law 2021 commencement ceremony. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students pass by Tommie North Residence Hall during a sunny evening. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students socialize and lounge on the lawn of the lower quad. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students walk toward Summit Avenue during the annual March Out of the Arches event. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Tommie, President Julie Sullivan and her dog Bella socialize with students. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Tommie North Residence Hall stands beyond a bed of flowers on a beautiful sunny spring morning. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students attend the Dougherty Family College commencement ceremony in O’Shaughnessy Stadium. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Tommie greets students during the annual March Out of the Arches event. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students receive their diplomas during the graduate commencement ceremony. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students celebrate by running through the Murray J. Harpole Legacy Fountain on John P. Monahan Plaza. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas A student poses for a photo with children on John P. Monahan Plaza after the commencement ceremony for graduate programs in the College of Arts and Sciences and the Morrison Family College of Health. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students walk toward the stage during the commencement ceremony for graduate programs. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas