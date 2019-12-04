Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like and what it feels like to a Tommie. Check out some of the amazing images from St. Thomas photographers during the month of November 2019.

International students work on a creative sign in the create[space] in the Anderson Student Center. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences faculty and students participating in the SOLV initiative stand in front of the Braided, a mural that is part of the Midway Murals project, in St. Paul. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas The volleyball team celebrates winning the MIAC Championship against St. Olaf in the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Excel Energy CEO Ben Fowke smiles after turning on the St. Thomas microgrid during a tour of the School of Engineering’s microgrid solar panel array in the Facilities and Design Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas The Arches after the first snowstorm of the year. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas A student studies at a table in the Anderson Student Center atrium. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan talks with Social Work professor Tonya Horn during a celebration of the naming of the Morrison Family College of Health in the Iversen Hearth Room. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Senior Tommy Anderson, an Actuarial Science major and basketball player, poses for a photo in front of actuarial equations on a blackboard. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students pose in commuter T-shirts in a photo shoot for Off Campus Student Life. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas The women’s soccer team takes on Bethel during the MIAC semifinals. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas Bao Vang speaks during a speech and panel conversation organized by St. Thomas School of Education and Education Evolving at the Wilder Foundation. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Hockey player Brett Gravelle skates at the St. Thomas Ice Arena. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Seminarians process across the lower quad following a mass in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas during the Borromeo Weekend Procession. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas Cole Hennen, right, a sophomore and Schulze Innovation Scholar, talks with Entrepreneurship professor Alec Johnson in the Facilities Design Center. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas The John Ireland statue stands adorned with special socks to help celebrate and promote Tommie Give Day. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas The St. Thomas men’s soccer team takes on Carleton during the MIAC semifinals. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas Student swing dancers perform in Scooter’s Lounge as part of Tommie Give Day. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Kaia Porter poses for a photo during a photoshoot for the women’s basketball team season schedule poster. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas St. Thomas’ board of trustees and Campus Ministry staff take a tour of the Iverson Center for Faith construction project. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan shakes hands with Dick Schulze as Entrepreneurship dean Laura Dunham looks on during the Archbishop John Ireland Dinner. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Hockey player Anna Williams skates at the St. Thomas Ice Arena. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students walk through The Arches with Birdie Cunningham, associate director of Health and Wellness, on a foggy morning. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students of the Dougherty Family College network with community business leaders at the School of Law building. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas Amy Helgeson delivers her pitch to a panel of judges during the Fowler Business Concept Challenge. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas Guest author Edwidge Danticat talks about her book “Everything Inside: Stories” during a lecture event in the James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students hold puppies after making a donation to help celebrate and promote Tommie Give Day. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas The St. Thomas sign at the corner of Summit Avenue and Cleveland Avenue after the first snowstorm of the year. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas