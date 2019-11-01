Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like and what it feels like to a Tommie. Below are images from the month of October 2019.

Sandra Hawley, a senior and mechanical engineering major. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas A student walks past the John Ireland statue on a beautiful fall day with bright fall leaves. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Alumni of the Opus College of Business gather to socialize and support one another during their monthly meeting in Opus Hall in Minneapolis. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas University president Julie Sullivan waves, accompanied by her dog, Bella, while students march in the homecoming parade through campus during the Tommies Homecoming and Family Weekend Celebration. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter speaks at the ThreeSixty Journalism Great MN Media Get-Together in Woulfe Alumni Hall. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Danielle Wong and KSTP anchor Matt Belanger perform a duet at the ThreeSixty Journalism Great MN Media Get-Together in Woulfe Alumni Hall. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Student Tiaryn Daniels speaks during an Art History class in St. Paul. The class was discussing the mural “Braided,” part of the Midway Murals project in the Midway Neighborhood. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Leaves reached peak color on a beautiful fall day on the quad. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Art History and Catholic Studies major Hannah Rose Shogren Smith poses for a portrait in the O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library in front of the St. Thomas Aquinas window. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Construction continues on the second-year residence hall project on north campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Alvin Abraham, left, dean of the Dougherty Family College, and Greg Cunningham, VP and head of diversity and inclusion at U.S. Bank, have a fireside chat style discussion during the First Friday Speaker Series. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas The 2019 Tommie Johnnie football game took place at Allianz Field on Oct. 19. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students walk through the Arches on a beautiful fall day. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas A St. Thomas player jumps over a tackle during the 2019 Tommie-Johnnie football game at Allianz Field on Oct. 19. Photo by Nick Wosika for the University of St. Thomas Packaged bath bomb products sit on display at the Da Bomb Bath Fizzers production facility. The business is owned by St. Thomas student Isabel Bercaw. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas The School of Law building on a beautiful fall day. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Marketing, Insights and Communications staffer Brenda Canales meets a dog during Dogtoberfest at the create[space] in the Anderson Student Center. The Human Resources department brought North Star Therapy Animals to campus to spend time with St. Thomas employees. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas