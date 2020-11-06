Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like. Check out some of these images from St. Thomas photographers during the month of October 2020.
People walk by the Anderson Student Center on a beautiful autumn day. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Homecoming committee volunteer Davien Bailey hands out Grab and Go Breakfast as part of Homecoming Week. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Student and science scholarship recipient Ricky Rodriguez, right, in Owens Science Hall. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Theology Professor Cara Anthony poses for a portrait on the St. Paul campus on Oct. 13, 2020. Anthony was named the 2020-21 Professor of the Year. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Students participate in Create Your Own Spirit Wear on John P. Monahan Plaza as part of Homecoming Week. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Professor and Chair of Art History Victoria Young describes an installation by artist Kelly Kruse to Rhonda and Rory O’Neill during a tour of the Iversen Center for Faith. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
The Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas and the Iversen Center for Faith during the first big snowfall of the year. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
The Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas and the Iversen Center for Faith lit up at night during the first big snowfall of the year. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
An engineering student programs microcontrollers during a lab class in O’Shaughnessy Science Hall. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Student Joey Swanson reads from a teleprompter in the TommieMedia studio in O’Shaughnessy Educational Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Students compete in the Boyd Stofer and Ken Stensby Real Estate Student Competition held on the Minneapolis campus. Shukrani Nangwala/University of St. Thomas
Students walk from the upper quad to the lower quad on a beautiful fall morning on the St. Paul campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas