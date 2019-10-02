Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like and what it feels like to a Tommie. Below are images from the month of September 2019.

Members of B.O.A.T. (Brothers Overcoming Adversities Together), a men’s group for Dougherty Family College students, engages in discussion during their meeting on the Minneapolis campus. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Incoming freshmen enjoy a picnic lunch following their March Through the Arches. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Courtney Shorter navigates the course during the women’s golf Gustavus Invite at Emerald Greens golf course in Hastings. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Archbishop Bernard Hebda, center, distributes the Eucharist during the Opening Mass Sept. 5, 2019 in the newly renovated interior of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Trevor Pearson delivers a business pitch to potential investors on September 5, 2019, as a part of the gBETA business accelerator program. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Quarterback Tommy Dolan passes the ball during the University of St. Thomas football team’s home opener game against Trinity International University. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas School of Law Professor Neil Hamilton teaches an ethics class on September 9, 2019, in the School of Law Building in Minneapolis. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Peder Thompson, SOE Lab Manager. guides a 3800 lb MTS 305 tensile tester into the School of Engineering in O’Shaughnessy Science Hall. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas The women’s golf team cheers together before the Gustavus Invite at Emerald Greens golf course in Hastings. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas A student takes notes during the annual Fall lLadership Institute hosted in ASC Woulfe. Shukrani Nangwala/University of St. Thomas The fall of 2019 freshman class of Schulze Innovation Scholars chat with Dick Schulze following lunch in the Anderson Student Center. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Josh Grzesiak (28) kicks the ball on the south athletic field on September 18, 2019 where the University of St. Thomas men’s soccer team fell to Gustavus with a final score of 2-1. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students in Professor Deb Besser’s Civil Engineering class receive a tour of north campus construction projects from project managers with The Opus Group. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas John “Ozzie” Nelson ’87 CEO and chairman of Nelson, speaks during the College of Arts and Sciences 2019 Convening of the College in O’Shaughnessy Education Auditorium. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas The doors to Murray-Herrick Campus Center on a warm fall evening on the St. Paul campus on September 23, 2019. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas