Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like. Check out some of these images from St. Thomas photographers during the month of September 2020.

A view of Schulze Hall surrounded by fall colors on the Minneapolis campus. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Second-year law student Kumayl Lakha sits beneath a tree on the Minneapolis campus. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Junior Emma Keller prepares coffee drinks at The Loft in the Anderson Student Center. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas The International Student Recital hosted in Brady Educational Center auditorium. Shukrani Nangwala/University of St. Thomas The Anderson Student Center and the Murray J. Harpole Legacy Fountain glowing purple on the John P. Monahan Plaza at dusk. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas School of Law Professor Mark Osler teaches during his Sentencing class on the Minneapolis campus. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students wear masks while heading to class on the St. Paul campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students ride skateboards to class while wearing masks on the St. Paul campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students walk to class while wearing masks on the St. Paul campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Members of the University of St. Thomas football team attend a meeting via Zoom led by head coach Glenn Caruso in the field house. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Communication Studies Professor Bernie Armada teaches outside on the steps of the O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students attend Major Mitchell D. Johnson’s Heritage and Values Aerospace Studies class in the John R. Roach Center for the Liberal Arts. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Director of Choral Activities Dr. Bert Pinsonneault, center, conducts his concert choir class outside of Loras Hall. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Professor Monica Hartmann teaches an economics class in O’Shaughnessy Educational Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students attend Dr. Angela High-Pippert’s class in McNeely Hall. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students play Spikeball outside on the lower quad. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students walk through the upper quad and past the Iversen Center for Faith and the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Professor Matthew George conducts student musicians during an orchestra class. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students walk across the upper quad on the St. Paul campus. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Colorful fall leaves frame the Anderson Student Center in St. Paul. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students navigate the stairs inside the main atrium of the Anderson Student Center. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Assistant Director of Campus Life Jeff Holstein hands out care kits. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students walk from the upper quad to the lower quad on the St. Paul campus. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas