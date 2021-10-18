Incoming first-year students participate in the annual “March Through the Arches” ceremony. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Life at St. Thomas: September 2021

Posted on By Mark Brown

Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like. Check out some of these images from St. Thomas photographers during the month of September 2021.

    Members of Caruso’s Crew toss a fan to celebrate a touchdown during the Roll Toms Fan Fest. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
    Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
    Tucker Mann makes a save during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
    Members of the student a cappella group the Summit Singers perform. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
    Students attend an outdoor movie at the Iversen Center for Faith amphitheater as part of Welcome Week. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
    Guests look at the donor wall during a formal dedication of the Iversen Center for Faith. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
    Students wear masks in the Anderson Student Center on Sept. 9, 2021, in St. Paul. Masks are currently required inside all campus buildings. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
    Students rock climb on the lower quad. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
    President Julie Sullivan celebrates new members of the Quarter Century Club. Jamie Tjornehoj/University of St. Thomas
    Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
    Students socialize and learn about the various student clubs on campus during the Fall Activities Fair. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
    Students in Professor Heather Shirey’s Art History class visit the site of the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct to observe and discuss the street art that has been made since the destructive protests that occurred there in May 2020 following the murder of George Floyd. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
    Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
    Rear Admiral Gene Price gives a presentation on the U.S. Navy during a luncheon hosted by Veteran Services in the Anderson Student Center on Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Paul. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
    A view of Terrence Murphy Hall on Sept. 29, 2021, in Minneapolis. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
    Greta Johsnon, senior history and international studies major, studies under a tree on the lower quad on a warm fall day in St Paul on Sept. 29, 2021. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
    Students walk from the Anderson Student Center on a beautiful early fall day on the St. Paul campus on Sept. 29, 2021. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
    Engineering transfer student Dagmawe Mamo works on his senior design team’s hydroponic system. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
    The University of St. Thomas women’s volleyball team celebrates its match-winning point at Schoenecker Arena on Sept. 30, 2021, in St. Paul during their first Division I home game. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
  • Therapy dogs receive pets and socialize with students in the O'Shaughnessy-Frey Library. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
