Lois Arterberry to Coach Tommie Women's Tennis

As it moves into NCAA Division I play starting in 2021-22, the University of St. Thomas' women's tennis program welcomes Lois Alexis Arterberry as its new head coach. She brings a strong resume as a player along with eight years of coaching experience at several Division I universities.

Arterberry joins St. Thomas after two seasons working with the University of Missouri women's tennis program, one as a volunteer aide and the second as an assistant coach. She joined the Tigers' program after one season as a volunteer assistant for North Carolina-Asheville women's tennis (2018-19).