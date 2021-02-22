When St. Thomas’ state-of-the-art STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) complex opens in 2024, the final structure may include portions of Loras Hall salvaged during the demolition of the historic building.

The four-to-six-week process to demolish the 127-year-old structure began Monday following a full-building laser scan of the exterior and archival photography captured and collected for documentation purposes. Material samples that will be salvaged for potential reuse in the STEAM complex include portions of the west entry stone stair treads, 200 square feet of red brick and two structural cast iron columns.

Other building components – such as fire alarm systems, network equipment, exterior lights, etc. – were also salvaged for reuse prior to the start of the demolition process.

Last month, the city council voted 6-1 to allow St. Thomas to proceed with demolishing the structure, originally built in 1894 as a dormitory on the former St. Paul Seminary campus, to make way for the new complex. St. Thomas acquired the building – designed by renowned architect Cass Gilbert – in 1982. The university has hired design-build contractor McGough Construction to complete the demolition; St. Thomas expects the project and site clean-up to be completed by the end of March.

Construction of the state-of-the-art STEAM Complex, which will adjoin O’Shaughnessy Science Hall on South Campus, is expected to begin in Spring 2022 with an anticipated January 2024 opening, contingent upon raising funds. In addition to instructional, performance and lab spaces that will be available to St. Thomas students, local K-12 schools will have access to community spaces through STEM and music partnerships. The greater St. Paul community will also have access to additional performance and gathering spaces.

“Today represents another step towards our goal of preparing a greater number of diverse STEAM leaders who collaborate with another, and often with industry, to create solutions that positively impact lives and lead to a more sustainable world. The proposed STEAM complex will meet critical university, societal and community needs, including increasing diversity in STEAM fields and promoting sustainability,” said St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan.

Loras Hall most recently housed music department offices, administrative offices, an employee credit union and worship spaces. All departments and services have either been relocated or are in the process of being transitioned elsewhere throughout campus.

Prior to demolition, the university also removed all hazardous and regulated waste from the building. Other building materials will be recycled or responsibly disposed as required by regulatory agencies.