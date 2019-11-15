Don Weinkauf, PhD, dean of the School of Engineering, has appointed Dr. Manjeet Rege as the director for the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence. As enrollment in graduate programs in data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning continue to expand, Rege has been charged with leading efforts in recruiting and visibility of the center.

“We are seeing such tremendous interest in all of our data science and AI research and educational programs,” Weinkauf said. “Manjeet’s experience and vision for the technology are a perfect match to ensure the Center continues to respond to industry trends.”

Rege is a faculty member, author, mentor, AI expert, thought leader and a frequent public speaker on big data, machine learning, and AI technologies. He holds a doctorate in computer science from Wayne State University and is a faculty member of the St. Thomas Graduate Programs in Software and Data Science Department, which offers master’s degrees in data science, information technology, software engineering and software management.

Graduate Programs in Software and Data Science faculty members and graduate students work collaboratively on joint data science research projects with industry partners secured through the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence. The technology used by the Center’s data science grad students and faculty is made possible by academic partnerships with SAS, SAP, Cloudera, Tableau, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft.

Organizations in the region have the opportunity to partner with the Center to develop AI solutions, and the Center’s grad students gain experience developing solutions to real-world problems under faculty supervision.

The Center expects to grow its partnerships with organizations in a variety of practical data science and AI research projects, curriculum development, professional education courses and a lecture series.

Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence tweets from @UST_AI

For more information, please view the Center for Applied AI website at https://www.stthomas.edu/ai/.