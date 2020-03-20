The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has confirmed that a St. Thomas Law School student has tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, this particular student is recovering.

We have been assured, after an investigation by MDH, that this student has not been on campus since falling ill, as the Law School was on spring break last week. This student was last on campus on March 11, 2020 and did not begin experiencing symptoms until March 15, 2020. All individuals who are known to have been in contact with this student since testing positive have been instructed to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days. We are grateful for this individual’s self-awareness in staying home when sick and for reporting the condition. Please join me in praying for a speedy recovery for this student.

Many of us have been bracing for the eventuality of this news; still, I know this is difficult news to hear and adds anxiety to an already stressful environment. It is clear that the COVID-19 is prevalent, and all of us must remain vigilant in protecting ourselves and others against this virus. We continue to see cases rise across Minnesota and nationally and we will see more cases impacting our community. Future positive tests, therefore, will not necessarily result in a community-wide notification.

We will continue to share details of our university’s response on an ongoing basis. In the meantime, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you to take precautions as we all try to guard ourselves against COVID-19:

Practicing social distancing – maintaining a distance of at least six feet between people

Washing your hands often with soap and water; covering your cough and sneeze; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Practicing self-care by eating a healthy diet and taking time to rest

Frequently cleaning all commonly touched surfaces

Avoiding large gatherings

Staying home if you are sick

If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please contact your health care provider immediately, or contact the Center for Well-Being at 651-962-6750.

The Center for Well-Being and Public Safety are sharing this information in accordance with federal communication guidelines and/or state recommendations.

I continue to firmly believe our university and community will emerge stronger after facing these challenging times together.

Thank you for your attention.