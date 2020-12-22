The St. Thomas School of Law honored Mariana Vielma ’05 J.D. with an Alumna Achievement Award on Nov. 7 during an online ceremony for the 10th annual Law Alumnae Brunch. Vielma is a judge in Adams County, Colorado. She was nominated by her friend and former classmate Loddy Tolzmann ’05 J.D.

The St. Thomas Law Alumna Achievement Award is given out annually by the Law Women’s Networking Committee to a female law graduate whose achievements exemplify the ideals of leadership, professionalism, hard work, commitment to excellence and respect for others.

Watch Vielma’s remarks from the event:

Learn more about Vielma and her nontraditional journey from Colorado to St. Thomas Law in the spring 2019 St. Thomas Lawyer magazine.

Past recipients of the alumna achievement award include:

2011 – Leah Montgomery ’06, Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services

2012 – Kathy Klos ‘07, Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota

2013 – Diana Hamilton ’06, presented posthumously

2014 – Major Colonel Johanna P. Clyborne ’05, Brekke, Clyborne & Ribich

2015 – Janet Krueger ’06, Minnesota Public Defender

2016 – Julie Offenhauser ’04, Gray Plant Mooty

2017 – Sarah Brenes ’08, The Advocates for Human Rights

2018 – Marie O’Leary ’06, Office of Public Counsel for the Defence, International Criminal Court

2019 – Summra Mohammadee Shariff ’07, Twin Cities Diversity in Practice