The St. Thomas School of Law honored Mariana Vielma ’05 J.D. with an Alumna Achievement Award on Nov. 7 during an online ceremony for the 10th annual Law Alumnae Brunch. Vielma is a judge in Adams County, Colorado. She was nominated by her friend and former classmate Loddy Tolzmann ’05 J.D.
The St. Thomas Law Alumna Achievement Award is given out annually by the Law Women’s Networking Committee to a female law graduate whose achievements exemplify the ideals of leadership, professionalism, hard work, commitment to excellence and respect for others.
Watch Vielma’s remarks from the event:
Learn more about Vielma and her nontraditional journey from Colorado to St. Thomas Law in the spring 2019 St. Thomas Lawyer magazine.
Past recipients of the alumna achievement award include:
2011 – Leah Montgomery ’06, Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services
2012 – Kathy Klos ‘07, Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota
2013 – Diana Hamilton ’06, presented posthumously
2014 – Major Colonel Johanna P. Clyborne ’05, Brekke, Clyborne & Ribich
2015 – Janet Krueger ’06, Minnesota Public Defender
2016 – Julie Offenhauser ’04, Gray Plant Mooty
2017 – Sarah Brenes ’08, The Advocates for Human Rights
2018 – Marie O’Leary ’06, Office of Public Counsel for the Defence, International Criminal Court
2019 – Summra Mohammadee Shariff ’07, Twin Cities Diversity in Practice