The fourth-annual party, to be held this year on the Minneapolis campus, will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 26, in the Schulze Grand Atrium of the School of Law.

A short program, with remarks by President Julie Sullivan, begins at 3:30. Heavy hors d’ouevres and beverages will be served.

Held near the conclusion of each academic year, the party is an opportunity for faculty and staff from both campuses to thank one another for a job well done. It also celebrates “One University,” one of the five themes in “St. Thomas 2020: Living Our Mission, Expanding Our Horizon,” the university’s strategic plan.