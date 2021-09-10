Marking the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

President Julie Sullivan shared the following in an email to the St. Thomas community.

Dear St. Thomas community,



Tomorrow, Saturday, September 11, marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack we now know as 9/11. The tragic events resulted in the single largest loss of life from a foreign attack on American soil. Thousands of innocent victims and their families from more than 90 countries were forever impacted.



As a St. Thomas community, I urge you to pause and explore the resources below. Take a moment to engage in reflection. We welcome all to use the St. Thomas reflection form included below to share your personal reflections about 9/11 and what impact it has had on your life today.



I thank Christopher Michaelson, professor of Business Ethics at Opus College of Business, who spearheaded the collection of resources on the Center for Common Good’s dedicated 9/11 One St. Thomas webpage. The site allows us to continue to learn from this attack and learn how we must love and care for one another.



Please join me in praying for the victims and their families. Pray that we can advance a more inclusive world. And, pray for peace in our world.