On Feb. 11, 2 p.m. Aquinas Chapel, the sacred jazz music of legendary composer/pianist Mary Lou Williams will be presented in new arrangements by Laura Caviani and Kari Musil, and performed by jazz vocalists accompanied by the Swing Sisterhood Big Band. Commonly known as “Mary Lou’s Mass,” this work was the composer’s testimony to the healing power of music at the close of the Civil Rights Era.

This collaborative project, led by Sarah Schmalenberger, is supported by a grant from the LuAnn Dummer Center for Women toward celebrating the ecumenical vision of the Re-Imagining Community to “search for God, justice,and a challenging, empowering and inclusive church.”

All are welcome with free admission.