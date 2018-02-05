Undergraduate students, faculty and staff are encouraged to participate in St. Thomas “Day at the Capitol” on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The day is an opportunity to thank legislators for their investment in the Minnesota State Grant Program, which provides $7 million in need-based financial aid to 1,434 St. Thomas students who are Minnesota residents. The average grant is $5,027 for four-year students and $1,700 for Dougherty Family College students.

The visit will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and participants will join members of St. Thomas political science classes in meetings with senators and representatives from their home districts. St. Thomas will run a bus between the St. Paul campus and the Capitol.

“Our Day at the Capitol visit will allow students to thank their legislators for the grant program,” said Doug Hennes, vice president for government relations. “We are fortunate to have received such strong support for the program over the years, and legislators need to know how grateful we are.”

You can sign up for Day at the Capitol by Feb. 26 but are encouraged to do so as early as possible in order to give the Minnesota Private College Council enough time to schedule meetings with legislators. To sign up, go to http://www.mnprivatecolleges.org/day-capitol-registration.

Questions? Contact Hennes at dehennes@stthomas.edu or (651) 962-6402.