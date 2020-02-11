Presented each spring to a senior who, according to fellow students, faculty and staff, best represents the ideals of St. Thomas Aquinas through scholarship, leadership and campus involvement, the annual Tommie Award highlights the contributions students make to the St. Thomas community and beyond.

This year’s Tommie Award finalists – Keanu Daley, Logan Monahan and Danielle Wong – all have impressive resumes. They also have something else in common – being featured in the Newsroom during their time at St. Thomas. We invite you to read about them on the Tommie Award page and in the stories below and then cast your vote here.

Keanu Daley: A triple major – actuarial science, statistics and theology – Daley was profiled in Humans of St. Thomas his first year at St. Thomas.

Logan Monahan: The neuroscience major was profiled in Humans of St. Thomas this fall.

Danielle Wong: A communication and journalism major, Wong was featured in a Newsroom story for her work as an Minnesota Public Radio intern.