On Sunday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m., the Center for Campus Ministry invites the St. Thomas community to join us at the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas for a memorial Mass. This Mass will be a time of prayer and healing for our community as we remember two of our students who died tragically this year in separate auto accidents.

Robert “Bobby” Bloom, a member of the St. Thomas Class of 2018, died in a car accident on Aug. 30, 2017. Bloom studied supply chain and operations management at St. Thomas after graduating from White Bear Lake High School. He was also president of the St. Thomas fishing club.

Sam Gottfredsen, also a member of the Class of 2018, died in a car accident on May 21, 2017. Gottfredsen studied criminal justice. He was the son of School of Law events manager Angela Dzik and brother of St. Thomas student Zachary Gottfredsen.

The Mass has been planned with the assistance of family members and friends. Please join us to provide support to the family and friends of these two young men.