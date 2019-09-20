The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Walrath (‘03), PhD, associate professor of economics, as Faculty Director of Academic Policy and Curriculum.

Walrath brings service experience on a variety of university-wide committees, including the Undergraduate Curriculum Committee and Faculty Senate. He is also currently serving as College of Arts and Science Division 4 Director. As Faculty Director of Academic Policy and Curriculum, Walrath convenes the Undergraduate and Graduate Curriculum Committees, the Committee on Studies, and provides oversight for undergraduate and university-wide graduate academic policy.

Walrath is an industrial organization economist who specializes in the study of strategic decisions of religious organizations. He has taught Principles of Microeconomics, Microeconomic Theory, Industrial Organization, and Managerial Economics. He graduated from St. Thomas in 2003 with a B.A. in mathematics and a B.S. in mathematical economics, and earned a PhD in economics from the University of Minnesota in 2009.

“I believe one of St. Thomas’ best attributes is the quality of a St. Thomas degree,” Walrath said. “Thus, I feel fortunate to have a role in maintaining the high standards that are fundamental to this quality. I am also excited to be involved in evolving curriculum at this time of change, particularly the implementation of the new undergraduate core.”